Delhi University to begin registration for UG programs from August 2, PG registration from July 26

Delhi University will start the registration process for undergraduate programmes on August 2.

New Delhi Published on: July 17, 2021 13:01 IST
Image Source : PTI

The last date for registration for PG programmes is August 21 and for UG programmes is August 31.

Delhi University is slated to begin resgitration for undergraduate programs from August 2, while post graduate programs can be registered from July 26. DU's Acting Vice Chancellor PC Joshi notified of the development. The last date for registration for PG programmes is August 21 and for UG programmes is August 31.

"We have had an intensive meeting of our education committee and have now come up with the dates for admission for this academic session," Joshi said. The admission process will be completely online like last year, he added.

Earlier today, the University Grants Commission had issued a set of guidelines mandating dates for the completion of admissions and commencement of classes for first year courses. 

The guidelines directed colleges that the admissions to first-year courses for the session 2021-22 should be completed no later than September 30 and the academic session must commence on October 1, 2021.

Rajnish Jain, Secretary, UGC sent a letter to Vice-Chancellors of universities and principals of colleges and informed them about fresh guidelines on examination and academic calendar in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(With PTI Inputs)

