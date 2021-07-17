Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Maharashtra SSC Result 2021: MSBSHSE releases alternative links after official websites crash

A few minutes after Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the Maharashtra board SSC result 2021 on its official websites, the server crashed and remained out of service till late night on Friday.

The student was not able to check their results and left clueless about their scores. Several took to Twitter, tagging the CMO and the education minister Varsha Gaikwad to request them to resolve the issue.

However, the board has now released an alternative link from where students can access their results.

The SSC results earlier were to be available at results at result.mh-ssc.ac.in, mahasscboard.in, which were crashed.

Here are the alternative links – http://115.124.96.221 and http://115.124.96.23/

Maharashtra School Education minister Varsha Gaikwad apologized for the inconvenience and called for an inquiry into the issus, “We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the SSC result link being inaccessible due to a technical issue. I have ordered a full inquiry into the incident. Strict action will be taken against all those responsible to ensure that such incidents don't recur.”

Of the 15,75,806 students who had registered for the examination, schools sent assessment reports for 15,75,752 of which 15,74,994 students have passed. The number of students scoring 90+ marks also got over 1 lakh. A record 957 students got full marks or 100% score in SSC result.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra MSBSHSE SSC Class 10 result 2021 announced, 99.95% pass

Latest Education News