Schools in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh to reopen tomorrow: Check Covid guidelines

The schools, colleges and other educational institutions in Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh will reopen from Wednesday (September 1). The decision to reopen schools was taken after a significant drop in the number of COVID-19 cases was seen in the country.

While Tamil Nadu will reopen schools only for classes 9-12, Delhi, and Rajasthan will reopen physical classes for 9-12 students along with colleges, universities, and coaching institutes. Uttar Pradesh will reopen the school for primary classes (1 to 5) from September 1. All the schools have been directed by the respective state governments to strictly follow the COVID-19 standard operating procedure (SOPs) that have already been issued.

Meanwhile, though schools in Telangana were scheduled to reopen from September 1, the Telangana High Court has stayed the government’s decision saying physical classes are not mandatory. "No student from any school private or government, KG to class 12, shall be compelled to attend physical classes from Sept 1," the high court said.

School reopening: Guidelines for physical classes

All the schools will open with 50 percent capacity in all the aforesaid states

All the teaching, non-teaching staff, drivers of buses, cabs, and auto-rickshaws ferrying the students to and from schools need to get at least the first dose of COVID-19 vaccination

Students will need to produce consent letters from parents to attend in-person classes at school

All the educations institutes will sanitise the premises regularly and keep an extra stock of masks for students

All will bring food and drinking water from home and eat lunch in their respective classrooms without mingling with others

Maintain proper social distancing is a must

Students can opt to continue attending online classes without any effect on attendance

Students and teachers will undergo thermal scanning at the entry gate

Tamil Nadu schools are asked to prepare scheduled with short duration classes so that the students are not needed to spend a long time at school

Rajasthan government will put restrictions on conducting assembly prayers, sports activities, and distributing cooked mid-day meals

Delhi government has decided to set up a quarantine centre in every school for emergency use

Teaching work of children in primary schools of Rajasthan will be done in two shifts with the first shift being from 8 am to 11 am second shift from 11.30 am

Classes will take place in blended mode – both online and physical in all states.

