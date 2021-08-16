Tamil Nadu school reopening: Minister to hold meeting with Chief Educational Officers

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi will be holding a meeting of all the Chief Educational Officers.

Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi will be holding a meeting of all the Chief Educational Officers (CEOs) on Tuesday. A statement from the minister's office said on Monday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had announced that the government is contemplating reopening schools for classes 10 to 12 and the meeting of the School education minister on Tuesday with the CEOs is likely to hover around this subject.

However, sources in the government told IANS that there are different thoughts regarding the reopening of schools in Tamil Nadu. While a large number of academicians, teachers, and policymakers in education vouch for the opening of schools, the health department is not very keen on that.

A senior official with the education department while speaking to IANS said, "The government is confused on whether to reopen classes or not and the school education minister wants to get feedback from the Chief Educational Officers on the ground situation".

The state school education department had transferred 37 CEOs and other officials of the education department last week. The minister would also be discussing with the officials regarding different departments like the Directorate of Government Examinations, Samagra Shiksha, and the Directorate of Elementary Education.

The department of school education had already released a prioritized syllabus for the current academic year. This is taking into consideration the fact that schools were still shut and the impact it would have on the number of working days.

