Telangana HC stays govt's order to reopen schools from Sept 1

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The schools in Telangana were scheduled to reopen from September 1

The Telangana High Court has stayed the government’s decision to reopen schools from September 1, saying physical classes are not mandatory. "No student from any school private or government, KG to class 12, shall be compelled to attend physical classes from Sept 1," the high court said, as news agency ANI reported.

The decision on reopening schools has been stayed for a week by a high court bench. As per reports, most of the parents, especially those of primary and secondary school students, are not willing to send their wards. They are not ready to take risk as the COVID-19 cases continue to surge and vaccine for children is still not available.

Meanwhile, the officials of the education department said that due to continued closure of educational institutions, students, especially school children, have come under psychological stress and this may have an impact on their future.

After a gap of nearly 11 months, educational institutions in the state had reopened in February this year. However, due to the surge in COVID-19 cases during the second wave, they were shut down on March 24.

- With IANS inputs.

READ MORE | Telangana school reopening: Many parents still not ready for offline classes

ALSO READ | Delhi schools, universities to reopen in phased manner from September 1

Latest Education News