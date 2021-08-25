Rajasthan schools reopening for classes 9-12 in shifts

Follow us on Image Source : IANS Rajasthan education department has issued SOP to reopen schools for classes 9 to 12 in two shifts.

In the wake of schools reopening from September 1 for classes 9 to 12, the Rajasthan education department has finally issued Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) under which schools shall run in two shifts.

As per the guidelines issued in the SOP, the first set of students of class 9 to 12 will attend school from 7.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. while the second set of the same class shall attend the school from 12.30 to 5.30 p.m.

Similarly, the first set of students of classes 10 and 12 will be coming to school from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., while the second batch will be coming to school from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Also, there is a gap of half an hour in their lunch hours. A senior official confirmed that this shift system will help in following social distancing norms to the fullest.

The education department also suggested that students will be permitted to sit in classrooms which are fully ventilated. Also, parents will have to give it in writing to permit them to go to school.

Students will have to follow social distancing norms and Covid-19 protocols. Lunch will be permitted in open space. There will be no assembly meet in schools and sports activities will also be banned.

Online material will be provided to students who are not attending classes. Saurabh Swami, director, Directorate of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, said that both private and government schools will have to follow the SOPs.

