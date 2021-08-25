Wednesday, August 25, 2021
     
Gujarat schools for Class 6 to 8 to reopen from September 2

Education Minister Bhupendra Singh Chudasama said that students of classes 6 to 8 can attend their offline classes from September 2.

August 25, 2021
Schools in Gujarat to reopen from September 2 

Gujarat Schools Reopening News: The Gujarat government has decided to reopen schools for classes 6 to 8 from September 2. Education Minister Bhupendra Singh Chudasama said that students of classes 6 to 8 can attend their offline classes from September 2, news agency ANI reported.  

According to the guidelines, schools and colleges will have to follow strict COVID-19 guidelines and follow the standard operating principles including mandatory masks, social distancing, sanitization among others. Schools have already reopened for higher classes from July 26.  

