Gujarat Board GSEB SSC 10th Repeater Exam Results 2021 released, how to check

GSEB SSC Repeater Exam Results 2021: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has released the SSC, class 10 repeater exam result. The students can check the SSC result, and download score card on the website- gseb.org. According to the board, the pass percentage touched 10.04 per cent.

The HSC class 12 repeater exam results for Arts, Commerce, Science stream was earlier released. The pass percentage of class 12 Arts, Commerce repeater students touched at 27.83 per cent, while that of Science stream, it was 15.32 per cent.

GSEB SSC 10th Repeater Exam Result: How to check

Visit the official website- gseb.org Click on the link- SSC SSC (REPEATER / PRIVATE / ISOLATED) - JULY 2021 Enter six-digit seat number Click on Submit Download SSC Repeater Exam Result, take a printout.

According to Gujarat board rules, a student must obtain a minimum of Grade 'D' in all the subjects to be considered qualified for the next stage. Students who scored Grade 'E1' or Grade 'E2' in the subjects have to improve their performances through these GSEB supplementary exams to qualify.

For updates on board exams, students and parents can check the official website- gsebeservice.com.

