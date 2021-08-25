Wednesday, August 25, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. Gujarat Board GSEB SSC 10th Repeater Exam Results 2021 released, how to check

Gujarat Board GSEB SSC 10th Repeater Exam Results 2021 released, how to check

The students can check the SSC result, and download score card on the website- gseb.org. According to the board, the pass percentage touched 10.04 per cent.

India TV Education Desk India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 25, 2021 11:54 IST
GSEB SSC 10th repeater exam result
Image Source : FILE

Check GSEB SSC 10th repeater exam result at gseb.org  

GSEB SSC Repeater Exam Results 2021: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has released the SSC, class 10 repeater exam result. The students can check the SSC result, and download score card on the website- gseb.org.  According to the board, the pass percentage touched 10.04 per cent. 

The HSC class 12 repeater exam results for Arts, Commerce, Science stream was earlier released. The pass percentage of class 12 Arts, Commerce repeater students touched at 27.83 per cent, while that of Science stream, it was 15.32 per cent.  

India Tv - GSEB SSC result 2021

Image Source : WEBSITE

GSEB SSC result available to download at gseb.org 

GSEB SSC 10th Repeater Exam Result: How to check 

  1. Visit the official website- gseb.org  
  2. Click on the link- SSC SSC (REPEATER / PRIVATE / ISOLATED) - JULY 2021
  3. Enter six-digit seat number 
  4. Click on Submit 
  5. Download SSC Repeater Exam Result, take a printout.  

According to Gujarat board rules, a student must obtain a minimum of Grade 'D' in all the subjects to be considered qualified for the next stage. Students who scored Grade 'E1' or Grade 'E2' in the subjects have to improve their performances through these GSEB supplementary exams to qualify.

For updates on board exams, students and parents can check the official website- gsebeservice.com.  

LIVE UPDATES | TS EAMCET 2021 Result released  

Latest Education News

Write a comment

Click Mania

Top News

Latest News