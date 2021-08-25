TS EAMCET 2021 Result Declared LIVE UPDATES: 82.08% pass, Satikartikeya tops engineering entrance

Follow us on Image Source : FILE TS EAMCET 2021 Result release date and time

TS EAMCET 2021 Result LIVE UPDATES: The result for Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2021 has been announced on Wednesday (August 25). Manabadi EAMCET Result 2021 - Telangana is now available on the official website as well as on manabadi.

The candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result and download rank cards from the official website-- eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

TS EAMCET 2021 exam was conducted on August 4, 5, and 6 for engineering, and on August 9 and 10 for agriculture and medical courses. The TS EAMCET 2021 was conducted in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

To get result, the candidates need to visit the official website- eamcet.tsche.ac.in as well as on manabadi. Click on the link 'TS EAMCET 2021 result'. Enter your credentials and login. Your TS EAMCET Result will be displayed on the screen. Download the results and take its print out for future use.

