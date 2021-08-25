Wednesday, August 25, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. TS EAMCET 2021 Result Declared LIVE UPDATES: 82.08% pass, Satikartikeya tops engineering entrance
Live now

TS EAMCET 2021 Result Declared LIVE UPDATES: 82.08% pass, Satikartikeya tops engineering entrance

The candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result and download rank cards from the official website-- eamcet.tsche.ac.in, as well as manabadi

India TV Education Desk India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 25, 2021 12:23 IST
TS EAMCET Result
Image Source : FILE

TS EAMCET 2021 Result release date and time 

TS EAMCET 2021 Result LIVE UPDATES: The result for Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2021 has been announced on Wednesday (August 25). Manabadi EAMCET Result 2021 - Telangana is now available on the official website as well as on manabadi. 

The candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result and download rank cards from the official website-- eamcet.tsche.ac.in. 

TS EAMCET 2021 exam was conducted on August 4, 5, and 6 for engineering, and on August 9 and 10 for agriculture and medical courses. The TS EAMCET 2021 was conducted in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

READ MORE | How to check TS EAMCET Result 2021 

To get result, the candidates need to visit the official website- eamcet.tsche.ac.in as well as on manabadi. Click on the link 'TS EAMCET 2021 result'.  Enter your credentials and login. Your TS EAMCET Result will be displayed on the screen. Download the results and take its print out for future use. 

Latest Education News

Live updates :TS EAMCET 2021 Result LIVE UPDATES: How to download rank card

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Aug 25, 2021 12:23 PM (IST) Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How EAMCET rank will be calculated?

    The total marks for TS EAMCET are 160, one mark is allotted for the correct answers. However, there is no negative marking in the EAMCET exam. The ranks are determined on the basis of final normalised scores. 

  • Aug 25, 2021 12:13 PM (IST) Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Satikartikeya tops EAMCET

    Satikartikeya has secured rank 1 in the EAMCET exam followed by Duggineni Venkata Pranish (Rank 2) and Mohd Abdul Mateen (Rank 3). 

    Check EAMCET merit list 

    Rank 4: Ramaswamy Santosh Reddy 

    Rank 5: Venkata Aditya

    Rank 6: Gautam Shetty Cheta Varagya

    Rank 7: Pranay Nidhanta Vizianagarm 

    Rank 8: Desai Sai 

     

  • Aug 25, 2021 12:09 PM (IST) Posted by Arnab Mitra

    82.08% pass EAMCET

    A total of 82.08 per cent students qualified in the engineering entrance, while 92.48 per cent students cleared the AM stream entrance test. The EAMCET result is available at eamcet.tsche.ac.in and manabadi.co.in

  • Aug 25, 2021 11:32 AM (IST) Posted by Arnab Mitra

    TS EAMCET 2021 result declared

    The result for Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2021 has been declared. The candidates can check the result on the websites- eamcet.tsche.ac.in, as well as manabadi.co.in.  

     

  • Aug 25, 2021 11:12 AM (IST) Posted by Arnab Mitra

    When was TS EAMCET held?

    TS EAMCET 2021 exam was conducted on August 4, 5, and 6 for engineering, and on August 9 and 10 for agriculture and medical courses. TS EAMCET 2021 was conducted in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. 

  • Aug 25, 2021 11:07 AM (IST) Posted by Arnab Mitra

    TS EAMCET result soon

    The result of Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2021 exam will be announced soon. Candidates can check result at eamcet.tsche.ac.in as well as manabadi.co.in.  

  • Aug 25, 2021 10:56 AM (IST) Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to get TS EAMCET result

    Candidates must enter their registration number, date of birth, and hall ticket number in order to check their results and go through the step by step process shared below to download TS EAMCET 2021 result. 

  • Aug 25, 2021 10:52 AM (IST) Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Qualifying marks

    To qualify for the TS EAMCET 2021, students are required to obtain a minimum score of 25 per cent. TS EAMCET is held for a total of 160 marks. The candidates can check result at eamcet.tsche.ac.in, as well as manabadi.co.in.  

  • Aug 25, 2021 10:43 AM (IST) Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download TS EAMCET 2021 rank card

    1. Visit the official website of Telangana State Council of Higher Education - eamcet.tsche.ac.in.
    2. Go to the ‘Latest Updates’ section available on the homepage.
    3. Alternatively, click on the direct link here - TS EAMCET 2021 Result. (To be activated soon)
    4. Enter credentials such as registration number, date of birth, and hall ticket number to login.
    5. Check and download TS EAMCET 2021 Result.
    6. Take a print of the result for any future reference.
  • Aug 25, 2021 10:35 AM (IST) Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Candidates appeared in EAMCET

    A total of 2,51,606 students had applied for the examination this year in which 86,644 students applied for the medical and agriculture stream and 1,64,962 students applied for the engineering exam. 

  • Aug 25, 2021 10:27 AM (IST) Posted by Arnab Mitra

    TS EAMCET 2021 result today

    Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2021 will declare the TS EAMCET result 2021 today (August 25). As per the updates available, Manabadi EAMCET Result 2021 - Telangana would be available from 11 am onwards today on the official website- eamcet.tsche.ac.in as well as on manabadi 

Click Mania

Top News

Latest News