Gujarat Board GSEB HSC 12th Arts, Commerce Repeater Exam results 2021 released, how to check

GSEB HSC 12th Arts, Commerce Repeater Exam results 2021: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has released the result for HSC, class 12 Arts, Commerce stream for repeater and isolated students. The students can check the HSC result, and download the score card on the official website- gseb.org. As per reports, the pass percentage of the repeater students touched 27.83 per cent.

A total of 24.31 per cent male students cleared the HSC, class 12 exam successfully, while 35.45 per cent students are female.

GSEB HSC 12th Arts, Commerce Repeater Exam Results 2021: How to check

Visit the official website- gseb.org Click on ‘H.S.C Arts/ Commerce (Repeater/Isolated) - JULY 2021’ result Enter six-digit seat number Click on Submit Download HSC Science result, take a printout.

The class 12 Science stream exam results for repeater and isolated students was earlier released on August 16, and the pass percentage touched at 15.32 per cent.

According to Gujarat board rules, a student must obtain a minimum of Grade 'D' in all the subjects to be considered qualified for the next stage. Students who scored Grade 'E1' or Grade 'E2' in the subjects have to improve their performances through these GSEB supplementary exams to qualify.

For updates on board exams, students and parents can check the official website- gsebeservice.com.

