Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2021 LIVE UPDATES: 10th result shortly, how to download provisional marksheets

Manabadi Tamil Nadu SSLC 10th Result 2021 LIVE UPDATES: Students who registered to appear for the SSLC or class 10 board exam in the state this year can download the mark sheet from 11 am onwards using the board roll number and date of birth

India TV Education Desk India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 23, 2021 11:18 IST
Tamil Nadu SSLC 10th Result 2021
Tamil Nadu SSLC 10th Result 2021 declared 

Manabadi Tamil Nadu SSLC 10th Result 2021 LIVE UPDATES: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination (TNGDE) announced the Tamil Nadu SSLC or Class 10 result on Monday (August 23). Students who registered to appear for the SSLC or class 10 board exam in the state this year can download the mark sheet from 11 am onwards using the board roll number and date of birth.

The SSLC exam was earlier cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic, the students will be evaluated on the basis of their internal assessment marks. As much as, 80 per cent of marks will be evaluated based on students’ performance in quarterly and half-yearly examinations and 20 per cent will be based on attendance, as per the government.

Students can visit the below-listed websites to check their TN SSLC Result 2021- tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, manabadi.co.in, manabadi.com, examresults.net. To get result, the students need to click on the link that reads ‘download TN SSLC Result’. Key in your registration number, roll number. Your TN SSLC Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen. Download and take its print out for further reference.   

 

  • Aug 23, 2021 11:11 AM (IST) Posted by Arnab Mitra

    SSLC 10th result 2021 via SMS

    SSLC students can also get their results via SMS. Students need to type TNBOARD10 and have to send to the following numbers- 09282232585, or 09282232585 

  • Aug 23, 2021 10:55 AM (IST) Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Provisional marksheets to be available till August 31

    The provisional marksheets for SSLC, class 10 exam will be available to download till August 31. Students can download the score card from the websites- tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, manabadi.co.in 

  • Aug 23, 2021 10:49 AM (IST) Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Students appeared in SSLC exam

    Over 9 lakh students have enrolled to appear for Class 10 or TN SSLC exams this year, which was cancelled due sudden surge in Covid-cases across the country. The class 10 result will announced at 11 am today.  

  • Aug 23, 2021 10:46 AM (IST) Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Direct link to check SSLC result

    Students can visit the below-listed websites to check their TN SSLC Result 2021

  • Aug 23, 2021 10:43 AM (IST) Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Last year SSLC result statistics

    The Tamil Nadu SSLC results were declared on August 10 last year. All candidates who had appeared for the exam had passed and were eligible to enroll for higher education. 

    A total of 9,39,829 students had registered for the Tamil Nadu class 10 examination last year. All of them were promoted based on their half-yearly and quarterly exams. 

  • Aug 23, 2021 10:36 AM (IST) Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Marks required to pass SSLC exam

    Students need to secure at least 35 marks in all six subjects to pass the SSLC, class 10 exam.  Class 10 result will be available at tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in dge1.tn.nic.in, manabadi.co.in, manabadi.com, examresults.net. 

  • Aug 23, 2021 10:30 AM (IST) Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to check SSLC Result

    The SSLC students can check the class 10 results through the websites- tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in dge1.tn.nic.in, manabadi.co.in, manabadi.com, examresults.net. 

    Here are steps to follow to get SSLC result 

    1. Visit the official websites at tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in.
    2. Click on the link that reads ‘download TN SSLC Result’
    3. Key in your registration number, roll number
    4. Your TN SSLC Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen
    5. Download and take its printout for further reference. 
  • Aug 23, 2021 10:22 AM (IST) Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Know evaluation process

    The SSLC exam was earlier cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic, the students will be evaluated on the basis of their internal assessment marks. As much as, 80 per cent of marks will be evaluated based on students’ performance in quarterly and half-yearly examinations and 20 per cent will be based on attendance, as per the government. 

  • Aug 23, 2021 10:15 AM (IST) Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2021 today

    The result of Tamil Nadu SSLC, class 10 exam will be announced on Monday  (August 23). Once it is released, students can check their TN SSLC Result 2021 through the official websites-- dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in

