Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2021 LIVE UPDATES: 10th result shortly, how to download provisional marksheets

Manabadi Tamil Nadu SSLC 10th Result 2021 LIVE UPDATES: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination (TNGDE) announced the Tamil Nadu SSLC or Class 10 result on Monday (August 23). Students who registered to appear for the SSLC or class 10 board exam in the state this year can download the mark sheet from 11 am onwards using the board roll number and date of birth.

The SSLC exam was earlier cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic, the students will be evaluated on the basis of their internal assessment marks. As much as, 80 per cent of marks will be evaluated based on students’ performance in quarterly and half-yearly examinations and 20 per cent will be based on attendance, as per the government.

Students can visit the below-listed websites to check their TN SSLC Result 2021- tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, manabadi.co.in, manabadi.com, examresults.net. To get result, the students need to click on the link that reads ‘download TN SSLC Result’. Key in your registration number, roll number. Your TN SSLC Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen. Download and take its print out for further reference.

