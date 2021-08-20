Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2021 to be announced on August 23; websites, direct link to check

Follow us on Image Source : FILE TN SSLC Result 2021 will be announced on August 23

Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2021: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination (TNGDE) will declare the Tamil Nadu SSLC or Class 10 result on Monday (August 23). Once it is released, students can check their TN SSLC Result 2021 through the official websites-- dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in.

The SSLC exam was earlier cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic, the students will be evaluated on the basis of their internal assessment marks. As much as, 80 per cent of marks will be evaluated based on students’ performance in quarterly and half-yearly examinations and 20 per cent will be based on attendance, as per the government.

Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2021: Websites to Check

Students can visit the below-listed websites to check their TN SSLC Result 2021.

tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in dge1.tn.nic.in, manabadi.co.in, manabadi.com, examresults.net.

Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2021: How to check

Visit the official websites at tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in. Click on the link that reads ‘download TN SSLC Result’ Key in your registration number, roll number Your TN SSLC Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen Download and take its print out for further reference.

Students need to secure at least 35 marks in all six subjects to pass the SSLC, class 10 exam.

READ MORE | Tamil Nadu to screen students within a week of reopening

ALSO READ | NTA JEE Main 2021 Session 4 admit card release date confirmed

Latest Education News