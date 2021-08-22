Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2021: Result to be out tomorrow, how to check here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI TN SSLC Result will be declared tomorrow.

Tamil Nadu SSLC result and mark sheet are going to be released tomorrow (August 23), confirmed by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE). Students who registered to appear for the SSLC or class 10 board exam in the state this year can download the mark sheet from 11 am onwards using the board roll number and date of birth.

The board exams were cancelled in the state this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Students will be awarded imputed marks based on past performances.

“According to a notice issued on February 25 the temporary mark sheets of class 10 students can be downloaded from August 23 until August 31. Students can download it from the government website- dge.tn.gov.in by entering their roll number and date of birth,” the DGE TN has informed candidates.

TN SSLC result 2021: How to check

Visit the official websites at tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in. Click on the link that reads ‘download TN SSLC Result’. Key in your registration number, roll number. Your results will be displayed on the screen. Download and take its printout for further reference.

The Tamil Nadu SSLC results were declared on August 10 last year. All candidates who had appeared for the exam had passed and were eligible to enroll for higher education.

A total of 9,39,829 students had registered for the Tamil Nadu class 10 examination last year. All of them were promoted based on their half-yearly and quarterly exams.

READ| Over 1,000 govt schools in Odisha will be transformed with modern facilities: CM

ALSO READ| UGC allows varsities to teach online, distance learning post Covid

Latest Education News