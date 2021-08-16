Gujarat Board GSEB HSC 12th Science result 2021 released for repeater students: How to check

Follow us on GSEB HSC Science repeater result available at gseb.org

GSEB HSC Result 2021: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has released the result for HSC, class 12 Science stream for repeater and isolated students. The students can check the HSC result, and download the score card on the official website- gseb.org. As per reports, the pass percentage of the repeater students touched 15.32 per cent.

The class 12 science result was earlier released on July 16, and students were evaluated on the basis of internal assessment criteria. The board have taken into account the scorecards of Class 10, Class 11 and Class 12 in 50:25:25 ratio. The HSC exam was cancelled due to Covid-19 second wave.

GSEB HSC 12th Science result 2021: Steps to check

Visit the official website- gseb.org Click on ‘H.S.C SCIENCE (Repeater/Isolated) - JULY 2021’ result Enter the six-digit seat number Click on Submit Download HSC Science result, take a print out.

According to Gujarat board rules, a student must obtain a minimum of Grade 'D' in all the subjects to be considered qualified for the next stage. Students who scored Grade 'E1' or Grade 'E2' in the subjects have to improve their performances through these GSEB supplementary exams to qualify.

For updates on board exams, students and parents can check the official website- gsebeservice.com.

