GSEB HSC 12th result 2021: Gujarat Board 12th Science result to be out shortly | where and how to check scores

GSEB HSC 12th Result 2021: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) is all set to announce the result of HSC, class 12 Science stream exam today on its official websites. According to the board, the HSC science result will be announced at 8 am.

The GSEB 12th exams were cancelled due to Covid-19 second wave. The Class 12 Science results will be declared on the basis of alternative assessment criteria. The board exam were scheduled to be conducted from July 1 to 16.

As many 1.40 lakh students of Science stream and 5.43 lakh of General Stream (Arts and Commerce) had registered for Class 12 GSEB exams this year.

Once released, to access the Class 12 GSEB result Science stream, schools have to use their index numbers and passwords. The board has asked the schools to provide the result and scorecards to the candidates.

Details Mentioned in GSEB 12th Result 2021:

Student’s name

Seat number

Subjects name

Subject-wise marks

Subject-wise total marks

Subject-wise grades

Total obtained marks and grades

Percentile

Where and when to check GSEB Class 12 result - Science stream?

The Class 12 science stream students can check the result through the official website- gseb.org. The HSC science result will be available online by 8 am.

Alternatively, students can also check the results through examresults.net.

Steps check GSEB HSC Result 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website - gseb.org

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the ‘Science stream’ link and open it

Step 3: Now, log in using the school index number and password on the new page

Step 4: The GSEB Class 12 result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Save the scorecards to share with students

As per the evaluation criteria, the board have taken into account the scorecards of Class 10, Class 11 and Class 12 in 50:25:25 ratio. The Class 10 results will be given the highest weightage of 50 marks, followed by weightage of 25 marks each to Class 11 and Class 12 unit tests.

According to Gujarat board rules, a student must obtain a minimum of Grade 'D' in all the subjects to be considered qualified for the next stage. Students who scored Grade 'E1' or Grade 'E2' in the subjects have to improve their performances through these GSEB supplementary exams to qualify.

For updates on board exams, students and parents can check the official website- gsebeservice.com.

