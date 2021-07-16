Maharashtra MSBSHSE SSC Class 10 result 2021 announced, 99.95% pass

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The pass percentage in the class 10 touched 99.95 per cent

MSBSHSE SSC Class 10 result 2021: A total of 99.95 per cent students cleared the Maharashtra State Board (MSBSHSE) SSC, class 10 exam successfully, the result of which was announced on Friday (July 16). The class 10 result will be available to download at the official websites- mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in from 1 pm.

A total of 957 students have secured perfect 100 per cent marks, the pass percentage was also improved from last year which was 95.30 per cent.

The students will be evaluated on the basis of class 9 and 10 internal marks, 50 per cent weightage would be provided for both classes 9 and 10. Around 15 lakh students had enrolled for the SSC, class 10 exam this year.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2021: Steps to check

Visit the official websites -- mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com, mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in Click on the link for the Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Results Enter your log in credentials- registration number, roll number Class 10 result will appear on the screen Download the SSC result, take a print out for further reference.

Maharashtra Board SSC Class 10 result 2021: Direct link, websites to check

The SSC, class 10 result will be available to check and download at the websites- mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com, mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in. The result will be available at the website from 1 pm.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2021: Direct Link

Students should note that the direct links to check and download Maharashtra Board 10th Result 2021 will be available once the MSBSHSE SSC Result 2021 is released.

The Class 10 board exam was cancelled this year in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The students who want to take admission in FYJC colleges, have to appear in the common entrance test. The exam will be held between July to August this year.

