Friday, July 16, 2021
     
Maharashtra MSBSHSE SSC Class 10 result 2021 announced: Direct link, websites to check

According to Maharashtra Board, the SSC class 10 result has been announced on July 16 at 1 pm. The students can check the result through the websites- mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com, mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

New Delhi Updated on: July 16, 2021 13:02 IST
Maharashtra Board SSC result 2021
Check websites to download Maharashtra Board SSC result 2021  

Maharashtra MSBSHSE SSC Class 10 result 2021: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the SSC Class 10 result on Friday (July 16).  Around 15 lakh students who were enrolled for the SSC, class 10 exam can check the class 10 result through the website- mahresult.nic.in. The students are being evaluated on the basis of class 9 and 10 internal marks, 50 per cent weightage would be provided for both classes 9 and 10.  

Maharashtra Board SSC Class 10 result 2021: When and where to check 

The SSC, class 10 result will be available to check and download at the websites- mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com, mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in. The result will be available at the website from 1 pm. 

The Class 10 board exam was cancelled this year in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The students who want to take admission in FYJC colleges, have to appear in the  common entrance test. 

The exam will be held between July to August this year.  

