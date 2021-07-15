Maharashtra MSBSHSE SSC Class 10 result not today: Check release date and time

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Maharashtra Board SSC Class 10 result will be announced within a week

Maharashtra Board SSC Class 10 result 2021: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will not announce the result of SSC, class 10 exam on Thursday (July 15). Board Chairman Dinkar Patil told IndiaTV, "We are trying to announce the SSC result soon, maybe within a week, but it will not be announced today." The board chairman advised students to follow the official websites for class 10 result updates, and not to go with speculative reports.

Around 15 lakh students were enrolled for the SSC, class 10 exam which was cancelled due to Covid-19 second wave. The students are being evaluated on the basis of class 9 and 10 internal marks, 50 per cent weightage would be provided for both classes 9 and 10.

Once released, the students can check the SSC result through the website- mahresult.nic.in.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2021: Websites to check

Once declared, students can check their MSBSHSE SSC Result 2021 on the below-mentioned sites

mahresult.nic.in

maharashtraeducation.com

mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2021: How to check

Visit the official website-- mahresult.nic.in Click on the link 'SSC Examination Result 2021' Enter your credentials and log in Your Maharashtra SSC Result 2021 will be displayed on screen Download, take a print out of your results for future reference.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2020: Direct Link

Students should note that the direct links to check and download Maharashtra Board 10th Result 2021 will be available once the MSBSHSE SSC Result 2021 is released.

