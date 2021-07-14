Madhya Pradesh MP Board MPBSE Class 10 result 2021: When, where and how to check

Follow us on Image Source : FILE MP Board class 10 result will be announced at 4 pm today

Madhya Pradesh Board MPBSE Class 10 result 2021: The result of Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, MPBSE class 10 exam will be announced on Wednesday (July 14). As per the board, the class 10 exam result will be announced at 4 pm today, students can check the result through the official websites- mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

Over 11 lakh enrolled students were already promoted to the next class, as the exam was cancelled due to the Covid-19 second wave. The evaluation exercise will give 50 per cent weightage to the pre-board exams, 30 per cent weightage to unit test and 20 per cent to the internal assessments.

MP Board MPBSE Class 10 result 2021: When and where to check

The class 10 result will be announced at 4 pm on July 14. The students can check the results through the websites- mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpresults.nic.in.

MP Board Class 10 Result 2020: How to check result online

Visit the official websites -- mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpresults.nic.in Click on the link -- "MP Board 10th result 2021" Enter your login credentials- registration number/ roll number Download the MP Board class 10 results and take its print out for future references.

MPBSE Class 10 result 2021: How to check via mobile app

Mobile apps available on Google Play Store -- MPBSE Mobile app, MP Mobile app, and Fast results

Mobile app available on Window App store - MP Mobile App.

The class 10 exam was earlier scheduled to be held in April, then postponed to May, and got cancelled next. The students need to secure a minimum 33 per cent marks to get pass in the exam.

