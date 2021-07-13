Kerala SSLC result 2021 tomorrow: When, where and how to check

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Kerala SSLC result 2021 will be announced at 2 pm tomorrow

Kerala SSLC result 2021: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will announce the result for SSLC, class 10 exam on Wednesday (July 14). According to the board, Education Minister V Sivankutty will announce the class 10 result tomorrow at 2 pm via press conference.

The class 10 result will be available at the website- keralaresults.nic.in, once released. Along with the SSLC result, the results for SSLC (Hearing Impaired), HSLC (Hearing Impaired), THSLC, and AHSLC will also be announced.

Kerala SSLC Result 2021: How To Check

Visit the official website keralaresults.nic.in Enter your roll number and other required details Click on submit Your Kerala 10th Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen Download the Kerala SSLC Result 2021 for future reference.

Kerala SSLC Result 2021: Websites to Check

keralapareekshabhavan.in

sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

results.kerala.nic.in

sietkerala.gov.in

prd.kerala.gov.in

Kerala SSLC Result 2021: How to check via app

Students can access their Kerala 10th Result 2021 on mobile, via mobile application, Saphalam 2021. The Kerala SSLC Result 2021 can also be accessed through the Android app 'PRD Live' which is run by the public relations department.

Kerala SSLC Result 2021: Direct Link

Students can also click on the below-mentioned link to check and download their Kerala 10th Result 2021.

Over 4.2 lakh candidates appeared in the SSLC exam held in April. However, the practical exams were cancelled due to the Covid-19 second wave.

