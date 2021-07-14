Wednesday, July 14, 2021
     
Kerala SSLC result 2021 today: Check direct link, websites

Education Minister V Sivankutty will announce the class 10 exam result at 2 pm today via press conference. The class 10 result will be available at the website- keralaresults.nic.in 

New Delhi Published on: July 14, 2021 12:14 IST
Kerala SSLC result 2021
Kerala SSLC result will be available at the website- keralaresults.nic.in

Kerala SSLC result 2021: The result of the Kerala SSLC class 10 exam will be announced on Wednesday (July 14). Education Minister V Sivankutty will announce the class 10 exam result at 2 pm today via press conference, as per the official notification. 

The class 10 result will be available at the website- keralaresults.nic.in, once released. Along with the SSLC result, the results for  SSLC (Hearing Impaired), HSLC (Hearing Impaired), THSLC, and AHSLC will also be announced.  

Kerala SSLC Result 2021: Direct link, websites  

  • keralapareekshabhavan.in
  • sslcexam.kerala.gov.in
  • results.kite.kerala.gov.in
  • results.kerala.nic.in
  • sietkerala.gov.in
  • prd.kerala.gov.in. 

Kerala SSLC Result 2021: How To Check 

  1. Visit the official website keralaresults.nic.in
  2. Enter your roll number and other required details
  3. Click on submit
  4. Your Kerala 10th Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen
  5. Download the Kerala SSLC Result 2021 for future reference. 

Kerala SSLC Result 2021: Direct Link

Students can also click on the below-mentioned link to check and download their Kerala 10th Result 2021. 

Kerala SSLC Result 2021: Steps to check via app

Students can access their Kerala 10th Result 2021 on mobile, via mobile application, Saphalam 2021. The Kerala SSLC Result 2021 can also be accessed through the Android app 'PRD Live' which is run by the public relations department.

Over 4.2 lakh candidates appeared in the SSLC exam held in April. However, the practical exams were cancelled due to the Covid-19 second wave. 

