Madhya Pradesh MP Board MPBSE Class 10 result 2021: Check release date and time

MP Board 10th result 2021: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, MPBSE will announce the result of class 10 exam tomorrow (July 14). Over 11 lakh students had enrolled for the class 10 exam this year, which was cancelled due to the Covid-19 second wave.

All the students will be promoted to the next class, said board PRO SK Chaurasiya. The evaluation exercise will give 50 per cent weightage to the pre-board exams, 30 per cent weightage to unit test and 20 per cent to the internal assessments, he added.

Once released, students can check the class 10 result through the website- mpbse.nic.in. The result will also be available at the website- mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

MP Board Class 10 Result 2020: How to check result online

Visit the official website -- mpbse.nic.in Click on the link -- "MP Board 10th result 2021" Enter your login credentials Download the MP Board class 10 results and take its print out for future references.

MPBSE Class 10 result 2020: Websites, direct link to check result

mpbseresults.nic.in, mbpse.mponline.gov.in, mpbse.nic.in, fastresults.in

MPBSE Class 10 result 2021: Check marksheet via mobile app

Mobile apps available on Google Play Store -- MPBSE Mobile app, MP Mobile app, and Fastresults Mobile app available on Window App store - MP Mobile App.

The class 10 exam was earlier scheduled to be held in April, then postponed to May, and got cancelled next. The students need to secure a minimum 33 per cent marks to get pass in the exam.

