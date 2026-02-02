Andhra: YSRCP leader Jogi Ramesh's house set on fire amid violence, Jagan Mohan Reddy blames Chandrababu The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP alleged that the incident triggered panic in the locality as household articles were damaged and the premises were left vandalised following the incident.

Amravati:

YSRCP leader Jogi Ramesh's house was vandalised and set on fire amid ongoing political violence in the state. The incident was reported a day after the party claimed of a murder attempt on senior YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu. High drama unfolded at Ibrahimpatnam for several hours where dozens of people were seen ransacking the Ramesh's house and setting parts of it on fire, according to footage aired on vernacular news channels.

Police say situation under control

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) West Zone Durga Rao confirming the attack to PTI said that no arrests have been made so far. The ACP further said that police are bringing the situation under control.

YSRCP alleged that Ramesh, a prominent BC leader, was deliberately targeted and claimed that the incident reflected a complete breakdown of law and order in Andhra Pradesh. Back-to-back attacks on former ministers within two days indicate a pattern of political intimidation against opposition leaders, the opposition party added.

Jagan Mohan Reddy accuses Chandrababu Naidu of fostering violence

Meanwhile, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has accused Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu of fostering violence and anarchy, asserting that attacks on opposition leaders would not silence dissent in a democracy. A senior TDP leader, speaking on condition of anonymity, declined to comment on the issue.

Ambati Rambabu arrested for alleged remarks against CM

Andhra Pradesh Police on Saturday arrested senior YSRCP leader and former minister Ambati Rambabu in Guntur district following his alleged derogatory remarks against the chief minister.

The arrest was followed by high drama on Guntur roads and at Rambabu's residence. During the unrest, dozens of TDP leaders and cadres were seen ransacking the opposition leader's house and vehicles, according to footage aired on vernacular news channels.

The YSRCP chief said that public anger against attacks on democratic institutions would intensify and asserted that violence could never suppress opposition voices. Reddy further said history shows that regimes which provoke violence inevitably face their own downfall, adding that the "jungle raj" he alleged would not endure.

