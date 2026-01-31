Tirupati laddu row: Andhra minister junks YSRCP's claim, asks 'why 2022 CFTRI report was suppressed' Speaking at a press conference, Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav said that a report by Central Food Technological Research Institute in 2022 had also stated that the Tirupati laddu was adulterated but the previous regime led by Jagan Mohan Reddy had suppressed that report.

Tirupati:

Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav said on Saturday that samples sent to the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) have clearly established the presence of animal fats in ghee sent by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and stated that the special investigating team (SIT) has not given a clean chit to the YSR Congress Party.

Speaking at a press conference, Keshav said that a report by Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) in Mysuru in 2022 had also stated that the Tirupati laddu was adulterated but the previous regime led by Jagan Mohan Reddy had suppressed that report. He said the SIT has clearly stated that the ghee adulteration fraud was around Rs 240 crore.

“The SIT and NDDB have clearly confirmed the presence of tallow and fish oil. YSRCP must state which report claims these were not present,” the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader, who is an MLA from the Uravakonda Legislative Assembly, said.

After returning to power in 2024, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had alleged that the previous YSR Congress Party government had used substandard ingredients and animal fats for making laddus at the Sri Venkateswara temple. The allegations sparked a massive controversy across the country, hurting the sentiments of crores of Hindus.

According to Keshav, Naidu only stated these facts that were presented by the SIT and the CFTRI. Keshav demanded an explanation from former TTD chairman Subba Reddy on why the 2022 CFTRI report was suppressed and alleged that he had even received Rs 4 crore from dairy companies and that money was diverted to other accounts.

In the press conference, he said the 219-page report by the SIT documents "wrongdoing, conspiracy and actions that deeply hurt the sentiments of devotees". Once Naidu returns from Kuppam, he will decide the next legal course of action, "ensuring accountability while balancing the faith and sentiments of devotees", he said

“The SIT has clearly recorded that the CFTRI report submitted in 2022 was suppressed and no action was taken. This suppression itself exposes the YSRCP government’s culpability,” the Andhra Pradesh finance minister said.

ALSO READ - Tirupati Laddu row: CBI files chargesheet naming 36 in ghastly ghee adulteration racket