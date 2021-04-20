Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Maharashtra SSC Exam 2021: MSBSHSE cancels Class 10 board exams

Maharashtra Board Exam 2021: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has cancelled the board exams for Class 10 in view of the worsening Covid-19 situation in the state. The state government has already postponed the Maharashtra HSC or Class 12 examination.

"Given the worsening situation of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Maharashtra government has now decided to CANCEL the state board exams for class 10th. The health & safety of our students and teachers is our topmost priority," Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad tweeted.

"As the current atmosphere is not conducive to exams, we had earlier postponed our exams while requesting other boards to reschedule theirs. In response to our communication, other boards have now cancelled their exams, so maintaining parity, we have cancelled ours too," she said.

Many other boards, including CBSE and CISCE have also cancelled the class 10 board exams and postponed class 12 exams.

Earlier this month, Gaikwad had announced the postponement of class 10 (SSC) and Class 12 (Class 12) board exams 2021 amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the state. The minister had said that present situation is not conducive for holding board examinations in the state.

