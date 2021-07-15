Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE IMAGE Maharashtra MSBSHSE SSC Class 10 result to be declared on THIS date. Direct Link

Maharashtra MSBSHSE SSC Class 10 result: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will release SSC Class 10 result on Friday, July 16.

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad informed that the MSBSHSE SSC Class 10 result will be declared at 1 pm on Friday.

"Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will declare results of Std 10th, 2021 batch based on internal assessments on 16th July at 1 pm. Best of luck to all students," she said in a tweet.

Once declared, students will be able to check their results on mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com, mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

Maharashtra SSC Results: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites -- mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com, mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for the Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Results

Step 3: Enter your credentials

The Class 10 board exam was cancelled this year in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Therefore, the state board decided to evaluate students on the basis of internal examination.

As per the evaluation policy, the Maharashtra SSC Class 10 students will be marked on their performance in Class 9 as well as Class 10 internals. Of the 100 marks, 50% will be based on Class 9 while 30 marks for the year-long assessment of Class 10 and 20 marks will be for practical or homework or assignments in Class 10.

READ MORE: Maharashtra MSBSHSE SSC Class 10 result not today: Latest Update

Latest Education News