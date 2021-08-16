Bihar schools reopen for Classes 1-8 with 50% attendance

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Schools in Bihar reopened for Classes 1- 8 from Monday

Bihar Schools Reopen: After a year-long closure due to COVID-19 pandemic, the schools in Bihar have finally reopened for Classes 1- 8 from Monday (August 16). The classes will be held with 50 per cent attendance and on alternate days.

Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary wished all the students good luck. The minister tweeted, "From today, the schools for classes 1 to 8 are starting again keeping in mind the Corona guidelines. My best wishes to all the teachers, children and parents. I pray to God for the bright future of the children. All children read and move on."

The teachers and staff will be vaccinated on priority and Covid testing will be conducted at all schools, the government circular mentioned. The classes for 9 to 12 have already opened and coaching institutions were allowed to reopen last week.

The coaching centres are operating with 50 per cent students, and only those vaccinated are allowed to attend the physical classes.

