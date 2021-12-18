Schools in Delhi to reopen for Class 6 onwards from today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI School students undergo thermal screening.

Delhi Schools Reopening: After being shut down for nearly a month due to air pollution, schools in Delhi are set to reopen for Class 6 and above from today. Following an improvement in the air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) on Friday allowed the resumption of physical classes in schools in the national capital for classes 6 onwards from December 18.

The classes will be held in hybrid mode with both physical and online classes. According to the Delhi government, "All the Government, Government aided, unaided recognized, NDMC, MCDs and Delhi Cantonment Board Schools will reopen from December 18 for classes 6 onwards."

In a release, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said, "Taking into consideration the submissions made and in light of improvement of Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi from `Severe` to `Very Poor` category, the Commission today directed the State Governments of NCR and GNCTD to re-open schools, colleges and educational institutions in a phased manner."

It should be noted that the Commission on November 16 had directed that "all public and private schools colleges and educational institutions shall remain closed until further orders allowing only online mode of education".

On Friday, the CAQM reviewed the restrictions imposed on the reopening of schools, colleges and educational institutions.

It also directed the State Governments of NCR and GNCTD to take the decision for resumption of physical classes, for students up to class 5 from December 27, duly considering the Air Quality Index (AQI) and the winter vacation schedule.

On November 25, the Commission had decided that "the NCR States and GNCT of Delhi may take appropriate decisions for resumption of physical classes in schools, colleges and educational institutions in the NCR. However, wherever the State Governments / GNCTD opt to continue with online mode of education, such schools/colleges / educational institutions shall be permitted to open for the purpose of the conduct of examination and practical etc."

"All Schools, Colleges and Educational Institutions in the NCR shall remain closed, allowing only online mode of education, except for the purpose of the conduct of examinations and laboratory practical etc," the Commission directed on December 2.

The Commission had earlier informed the Supreme Court that a decision on reopening of schools, colleges and educational institutions, will be taken by December 17.

Latest Education News