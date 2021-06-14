BSE Odisha HSC Class 10 result 2021: Check date and time

Image Source : PTI/ FILE HSC Class 10 result will be announced by June-end

BSE Odisha Class 10 HSC result 2021: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE Odisha) will announce the result of HSC, class 10 exam by the end of this month. Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash has said that the assessment process for class 10 exam will be concluded soon, and the results are expected to be announced by the end of June.

The state government earlier cancelled the class 10 exam, and has decided to evaluate students on the basis of their performance in class 9, and internal assessment marks of class 10. All the students were also been declared pass.

Once released, the students can check the result through the official websites- orissaresults.nic.in, bseodisha.ac.in.

BSE Odisha HSC Class 10 result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites-- bseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'Annual H.S.C Result-2021'

Step 3: Enter your Odisha BSE 10th roll number and registration number and click on submit

Step 4: Your BSE Odisha 12th Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download your Odisha HSC result and take a printout for future reference.

Students can check their Odisha BSE Class 10 Result via text messages. For this, the candidate needs to type RESULTOR10 Roll number and send it to 56263.

Students should note that the direct links to check and download Odisha Board HSC Result 2021 will be available once the BSE Odisha class 10 Result is released.

Over six lakh candidates were enrolled for the HSC exam scheduled to be held from May 3 to 15, 2021.

