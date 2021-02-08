BSE Odisha HSC exam datesheet 2021 released. Check details

Image Source : PTI BSE Odisha HSC Exam Date Sheet 2021 released. Check details

BSE Odisha HSC 10th Exam Date Sheet 2021: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has released the HSC Exam 2021 date sheet for class 10 students. According to the schedule, the Odisha HSC examination will begin on May 3 and continue till May 15. Over six lakh candidates are likely to appear for the BSE Odisha Class 10 exam this year.

BSE Odisha HSC 10th Exam Date Sheet 2021:

The first language (MIL-Odia) exam will be held on May 3, while the second language (English) examination will be held on May 5.

The examinations for the Madhyama Sanskrit will be held from May 3 to 12.

The third language (Hindi) examination will be held on May 7, while those having Sanskrit as the third language will write the papers on May 8. Mathematics exam is on May 10, Science on May 12, and Social Sciences on May 15, the notification said.

The examination will be held from 8 am to 10 am. However, 15 minutes extra will be given to candidates for the Mathematics paper, it said, adding that the question paper for both part-1 (objective) and part-2 (subjective) will be distributed to the students at 7.45 am.

The examination for part-1 (objective) will be from 8 am to 9 am, and part-2 (subjective) will be held between 9 am and 10 am, it said.

(With PTI Inputs)

