AP ECET Answer Key 2021 released, how to raise objections

AP ECET Answer Key 2021: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur has released the preliminary answer key and master question paper for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET). The preliminary answer key is available to download at the website- sche.ap.gov.in, the candidates can raise objections on the answer key, if any till September 23.

Following the objections raised on the preliminary answer key, the final answer key and result will be released, and available to download at the official website- sche.ap.gov.in.

AP ECET Answer Key 2021: Steps to download

Visit the official website- sche.ap.gov.in Click on AP ECET answer key link Click on the subject you appeared for AP ECET answer key PDF will appear on the screen Download, take a printout for further reference.

AP ECET exam was conducted on September 19 for admission to 2nd-year lateral entry into Engineering/ Pharmacy courses for the academic session 2021-22.

