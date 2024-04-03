TANCET 2024 scorecard OUT: How can I get my scorecard if I lost original

Follow us on Image Source : TANCET TANCET 2024 scorecard download link is accessible at tancet.annauniv.edu.

TANCET 2024 scorecard: Anna University is all set to release the scorecards for the TANCET 2024. Candidates who applied for the said exam will be able to download their scorecards using their credentials on the login page. The facility to download the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2024) scorecard will remain available from April 3 to May 3. Candidates are advised to download and save TANCET 2024 scorecard for future reference.

What to do if I lost my scorecard?

If a candidate loses their TANCET 2024 scorecard, they will be charged to generate a duplicate scorecard. The candidate will have to make a Demand Draft of Rs. 300, with a written request to The Secretary, TANCET, Anna University, Chennai – 600025 indicating the Registration No. / Application No. and the Name of the Examination Centre. Demand Draft should be drawn in favour of 'The Secretary, TANCET, Anna University' payable at Chennai.

Candidates are advised to download their scorecards within 10 days from the date of publication of the results of the entrance test from April 3 to May 3. After that, the candidates will not be able to download scorecards from the official website. The scorecard should be produced at the time of admission.

If any candidate has any queries regarding the result and admission procedure, they may visit the exam centre in person between 10 am to 5 pm from March 7 to 8. The candidates will have to visit the Centre for Entrance Examinations at Anna University, Chennai – 25 for queries.

How to download TANCET 2024 scorecard?

Visit the official website, tancet.annauniv.edu

Click on 'scorecard' flashing on the homepage

It will redirect you to a login page where you need to enter your email address, password, captcha and click on 'login'

TANCET 2024 scorecard will appear on the screen

Download and save TANCET 2024 scorecard for future reference

This year, the TANCET results were declared on March 28 for admission to MBA and MCA courses. The exams were conducted in March and were divided into two slots. The MCA exam was conducted between 10 am and 12, while the MBA exam was conducted between 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.