TANCET 2024 Result tomorrow: How to download Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test Results?

TANCET 2024 Results: Anna University has scheduled to release The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2024 results tomorrow, March 27. Candidates who are eagerly waiting for the TANCET 2024 results will be able to download their results from the official website, tancet.annauniv.edu.

Candidates will be able to download TANCET 2024 scorecards from April 30. The facility to download TANCET 2024 will remain available till May 3. The candidates can download TANCET 2024 results by following the easy steps given below.

How to download TANCET 2024 Results?

Visit the official website, tancet.annauniv.edu

Click on the 'results' section

Enter your required details and click on submit

TANCET 2024 Result will appear on the screen

Download and save the result for future reference

What's next?

Candidates who qualify for the said exam will be able to participate in the counseling procedure. The details about the counselling registration, document verification, seat allotment, and dates will be shared after the declaration of results. Candidates are advised to keep their documents ready for verification purposes in counselling.

To appear in the counselling round, a candidate needs to secure at least 50 per cent marks in graduation to be eligible to apply for counselling. The pass percentage for reserved category candidates is 45 per cent.

The TANCET 2024 exam took place on March 9th. The entrance exam for MCA occurred during the morning shift, from 10 am to 12 pm, while the MBA entrance exam took place in the afternoon shift, from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. The exam was conducted in offline mode for a duration of 120 minutes, or two hours.