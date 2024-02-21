TANCET 2024 hall tickets to be released today at THIS time, check latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : TANCET TANCET 2024 hall ticket today, February 21.

TANCET 2024 hall tickets: Anna University will release the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2024) today, February 21. Candidates who applied for the exam will be able to download their call letters from the official website.

According to the official website, the TANCET 2024 hall tickets will be uploaded at 3:30 pm onwards. The candidates will be able to download their call letters using their registration number, date of birth, and other details. The institute will also upload the hall tickets for the Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admission (CEETA) PG 2024 on its website.

How to download TANCET 2024 hall tickets?

Visit the official website, tancet.annauniv.edu

Click on the notification link that reads, 'TANCET and CREETA PG admit card'

Enter your login credentials

TANCET and CREETA PG will appear on the screen

Download and save the document for future reference

Exam Schedule

According to the official schedule, the university will conduct the TANCET exam on March 9 for admission to MBA and MCA courses and the exam for CEETA-PG will be conducted on March 10 for admission to M.E./M.Tech./M.Arch/M Plan courses. The candidates are advised to download their call letters for future reference. No candidate will be allowed to appear in the exam without their admit cards.

The application window for these exams was closed on February 15. The candidates were allowed to submit their application forms before February 15. The application submission's last date was extended twice. Initially, the last date was scheduled for February 7, then it was extended to February 12 and then to February 15. Candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website for the latest updates.