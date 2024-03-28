TANCET Result 2024 to be released today at tancet.annauniv.edu, check time, how to download, and more

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV TANCET Result 2024 today, March 28.

Tancet result 2024: Anna University is all set to announce the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2024 today, March 28. However, the university has not yet shared the exact time to release the results. Once the results are out, Candidates can download their results through the official website, tancet.annauniv.edu. To download Tancet result 2024, the candidates must use their application number and date of birth. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below.

How to download Tancet result 2024?

Step 1: Visit tancet.annauniv.edu, the official website.

Step 2: Navigate the "Results" section on the homepage.

Step 3: Click the link and provide the necessary login information. Press the submit button.

Step 4: The result will show up on the screen.

Step 5: Download the file, then print it off for your records.

TANCET 2024 exam was held on March 9. The MCA exam was conducted in the first shift from 10 am to 12 pm, followed by the MBA exam in the second shift from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. As per reports, a total of 39,301 candidates participated in the entrance examination for admissions into various courses offered by Anna University, Annamalai University, government and government-aided engineering colleges, arts and science colleges, self-financing institutions, other universities governed by the State Act in Tamil Nadu, as well as self-financing colleges.

When will TANCET 2024 scorecards be released?

TANCET 2024 scorecards will be released on April 30. The facility to download scorecards will remain available till May 3.

What after results?

After the declaration of Tancet result 2024, the candidates will be able to take part in the counselling procedure. The counselling procedure includes registration, document verification, seat allotment procedure, and dates. After the rank list is out, candidates are required to produce documents for verification purposes.

Candidates are required to secure at least 50 per cent marks in their graduation to be eligible to apply for counselling procedure. The pass percentage for reserved category candidates is 45 per cent.

Alternative Websites

— tancet.annauniv.edu

— tn-mbamca.com