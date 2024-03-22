TANCET 2024 final answer key released at tancet.annauniv.edu, results soon

Follow us on Image Source : FILE TANCET 2024 final answer key is accessible at tancet.annauniv.edu.

TANCET 2024 answer key: Anna University has released the final answer keys for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test 2024. All those who appeared in the TANCET 2024 exam can download final answer keys from the official website, tancet.annauniv.edu.

Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) was conducted on March 9 for admission to various MBA, and MCA courses offered by colleges in Tamil Nadu. The exam authority released provisional answer keys on March 13. Candidates were allowed to raise objections by March 17. Now, the final answer keys have been uploaded on the official website based on the candidate's performance in their exams. Candidates can evaluate their TANCET 2024 scores by referring to the final answer keys. Candidates can download TANCET 2024 final answer key by following the easy steps given below.

How to download TANCET 2024 final answer key?

Visit the official website, tancet.annauniv.edu

Click on the 'final answer key' tab available on the homepage

It will redirect you to the new page where you need to provide your email address, password, captcha and click on 'login'

TANCET 2024 final answer key will appear on the screen

Download and save TANCET 2024 final answer key for future reference

TANCET 2024 final answer key direct download link

Results to be declared on March 28

The exam authority will release the results on March 28 and the scorecards on April 3. The facility to download TANCET 2024 Result will remain available till May 3. The candidates will be able to download results and scorecards through the official website, tancet.annauniv.edu. If the candidate loses his scorecard, they can produce a duplicate scorecard on payment of Rs. 300/- in the form of a demand draft, with a written request to The Secretary (TANCET), Anna University, Chennai – 600 025. Demand Draft should be drawn in favour of 'The Secretary, TANCET, Anna University' payable at Chennai.

The official notice reads, 'It is observed that many students are approaching for minor corrections (Initials in Name, Spelling in Name, DOB, Gender, Community, Nativity) Hence, the students are informed to utilize the final opportunity given now to change/modify profile data by submitting the PROPER EVIDENCE to tanceeta@gmail.com. Once the score card is downloaded, there is no scope for change of any profile data.'