NEET PG 2022 Scorecard to be released today. Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE NEET PG 2022 Scorecard to be released today

NEET PG 2022 Scorecard: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is set to release the score card for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2022 today. The NEET PG 2022 Result was declared on June 1, 2022, in the form of a combined merit list, comprising candidates' names. NEET PG aspirants should note that the NEET PG 2022 scorecard will be released today and will be digitally available on the official website of the NBE - nbe.edu.in

NEET PG 2022 scorecard: Details

Aspirants should note that the NEET PG 2022 scorecard will contain important details, including the performance of the candidates. Once the NEET PG 2022 scorecard has been downloaded, students should cross-check and verify the details mentioned on the same.

To verify, aspirants must carefully go through the below-mentioned details on their NEET PG 2022 scorecard

Candidate's name

Father's name

Mother’s name

Date of birth

Category

PWD(H) status

Roll number

Scores obtained (out of 800)

Total correct answers

Total incorrect answers

NEET PG All India Rank

NEET PG cutoff

NEET PG Counselling 2022

With the release of the NEET PG 2022 scorecard, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will soon release the NEET PG 2022 counselling schedule. The details of the NEET PG 2022 counselling schedule will be released on the official website of MCC, i.e. mcc.nic.in. A confirmed date for the release of the NEET PG 2022 counselling schedule has yet not been notified by the authorities.

Also Read | UP Board Result 2022 to be declared SOON! Check date, time, other details

Latest Education News