UP Board Result 2022 to be declared SOON! Here's where to check UP Board Result for Class 10, Class 12

UP Board Result 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is set to declare the UP Board Result 2022 Class 10 and the UP Board Result 2022 Class 12 very soon. Students waiting for the release of the UP Board Result 2022 should note that the same will be released on the official website of the UP Board. For the convenience of students, the steps on how to check UP Board Result 2022 have been shared below. A direct link to download the UP Board Result 2022 will also be shared once the UP Board results are declared.

This year, the UP Board exams for Class 10 were conducted from March 24 to April 11, 2022. The UP Board Class 12 exams were conducted from March 24 to April 20, 2022.

UP Board Result Date 2022

More than 47 lakh students, who had appeared for the UP Board Class 10 and UP Board Class 12 exams this year should know that the board has yet not released an official date for the announcement of UP Board Result 2022. However, if media reports are to be believed, the UP Board Result 2022 Class 10 and UP Board Result 2022 Class 12 will be declared together.

UP Board Result 2022: Websites to check

Including the official website of the UP Board, students can check their UP Board Result 2022 by visiting the below-mentioned websites.

upresults.nic.in

results.upmsp.edu.in

upmsp.edu.in

upmspresults.up.nic.in

UP Board Result 2022: How to check

1. Visit the official UP Board website -- upmsp.edu.in OR any one of the websites mentioned above

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘UPMSP UP Board result’

3. Fill in your credentials and login to the portal

4. Your UP Board Result 2022 Class 10/UP Board Result 2022 Class 12 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the UP Board Result 2022 and take a print of the same for future references

