Candidates can check their results on the official website - jkssb.nic.in.

Published on: June 04, 2022
JKSSB SI Result 2022 declared at jkssb.nic.in: Direct link, steps to download here 

Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) on Saturday released the result for recruitment of Sub-Inspector (Police) in Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) posts. The exam for 1,200 posts was conducted successfully on March 27.

Steps to download result

  • Visit the official website – jkssb.nic.in.
  • Go to the results section on the homepage
  • Click on the results link, that reads “View Result/Score Sheet of candidates for the posts of Sub-Inspector (Home Department), advertised vide Notification No. 06 of 2021 dated 21.10.2021. Result/Score Sheet of candidates for the posts of Sub-Inspector (Home Department)”
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen
  • Download the result for future references

