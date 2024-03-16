NEET MDS 2024 admit card released on nbe.edu.in, check how to download

Follow us on Image Source : NBE NEET MDS 2024 admit card download link is available at nbe.edu.in.

NEET MDS 2024 admit card: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has released the admit cards for the National Eligibility Entrance Test - Master of Dental Surgery (NEET-MDS) 2024. Candidates who applied for the NEET MDS 2024 exam can download their call letters from the official website,nbe.edu.in. The facility to download NEET MDS 2024 admit card will remain available till the exam date. Candidates are advised to download the call letters before the exam to avoid any last-minute hassle.

NEET MDS 2024 exam is scheduled to be conducted March 18 in computer-based test (CBT) mode from 9 am to 12 pm. Candidates can check their exam venue, timing, and other details on their admit card.

How to download NEET MDS 2024 admit card?

Visit the official website, nbe.edu.in

Click on 'NEET MDS 2024 exam'

Now, navigate NEET MDS 2024 admit card link

A window will appear on the screen

Enter your login credentials and click on 'submit'

NEET MDS 2024 admit card will appear on the screen

Download NEET MDS 2024 admit card and save it for future reference

NEET MDS 2024 admit card direct download link

NEET MDS 2024 exam pattern

NEET MDS 2024 exam will be conducted online which will be in two parts. The exam comprises 240 Multiple Choice Questions out of which Part A will contain 100 questions while Part B will contain 140 questions. Candidates are required to select the correct/best/most appropriate response/answer out of the 4 response options provided in each question. The duration of the exam will be 3 hours. Every correct answer will be awarded 4 marks while 1 mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer.

There shall be a 25% negative marking for incorrect answers. No marks will be deducted for unattempted questions.

ALSO READ | Supreme Court refuses to postpone NEET-MDS 2024, exam to be conducted on March 18