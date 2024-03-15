Supreme Court refuses to postpone NEET-MDS 2024, exam to be conducted on March 18

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

NEET MDS 2024: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to postpone the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS 2024), according to reports. The exam is scheduled to take place on March 18, 2024.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud declined to postpone the exam saying the petitioner, who is a dentist, had moved the plea at the last minute.

The top court said that there are about 28,000 medical aspirants who will be appearing in the exam and the petitioner moved the application to defer the entrance test at the last minute.

In the plea, the petitioner had sought an extension of the March 31, 2024 deadline for the completion of the internship to become eligible for NEET-MDS.

The court further mentioned that the concern to extend the deadline was taken care by the Centre as it extended the internship deadline to June 30.

NEET MDS 2024 exam pattern

NEET MDS 2024 exam will be conducted online. Students will have to answer questions in two parts. Part A will contain 100 questions while Part B will contain 140 questions. The duration of the exam will be 3 hours. Every correct answer will be awarded 4 marks while 1 mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer.

ALSO READ | NEET MDS 2024 admit card to be out today?