NEET MDS 2024 admit card to be out today, exam to be conducted on March 18

NEET MDS 2024 admit card: National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, (NBEMS) will release the admit cards for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for the Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2024 today, March 15. All those who applied for the NEET MDS 2024 exam will be able to download their call letters from the official website, natboard.edu.in.

According to the official schedule, NEET MDS 2024 exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 18 at various exam centres across the country. Candidates will be able to download and access their call letters using credentials on the login page. The easy steps to download NEET MDS 2024 exam call letters are given below.

NEET MDS 2024 exam: How to download

Visit the official website of NBEMS, natboard.edu.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'NEET MDS admit card'

It will redirect you to a new page where you need to enter your login credentials and click on submit

NEET MDS 2024 exam admit card will appear on the screen

Download call letter and get a hard copy for future reference

Candidates who are found ineligible before the exam will not get the admit cards. The official website will notify candidates through SMS/Email alerts and website notices when the admit card becomes available. The candidates can visit the official website for additional pertinent information.

NEET MDS 2024 exam pattern

NEET MDS 2024 exam will be conducted online. Students will have to answer questions in two parts. Part A will contain 100 questions while Part B will contain 140 questions. The duration of the exam will be 3 hours. Every correct answer will be awarded 4 marks while 1 mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer.