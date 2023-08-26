KEAM 2023 second seat allotment result declared for MBBS/BDS course, check direct link

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY KEAM 2023 second seat allotment result announced

KEAM 2023 seat allotment result, KEAM 2023 seat allotment result for MBBS, BDS course: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala has released the results for second round seat allotment today, August 26 for MBBS and BDS programme. All those who have registered for the counselling process can download the result allotment list from the official website of CEE, cee.kerala.gov.in.

According to the results, a total of 5,456 seats have been allotted for MBBS and BDS course in various government medical and dental institutues. There are four rounds of counselling for allocation of state quota - Round 1, Round 2, Mop up round, and stray vacancy round.

ALSO READ | JEECUP 2023 round 2 choice filling ends today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in, results soon

KEAM 2023 second seat allotment result: How to download?

Visit the official website of CEE, cee.kerala.gov.in Click on the 'KEAM 2023 second seat allotment result' link It will take you to the new page Now, search your roll number and name Download and save KEAM 2023 second seat allotment result for future reference

ALSO READ | JNU PG 2nd merit list 2023 expected today at jnuee.jnu.ac.in, details here

What's next?

The candidates are required to report to the designated college between September 1 to September 4, 2023. Those who do not take admission within the stipulated timeline will not be considered for further centralised allotment.