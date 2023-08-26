JNU PG 2nd merit list 2023 expected today at jnuee.jnu.ac.in, details here

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE JNU PG 2nd merit list 2023 today, August 26

JNU PG 2nd merit list 2023, JNU PG 2nd Merit List 2023 Live Updates: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is likely to release the second merit list for post graduate programmes today, August 26. The candidates who are seeking admission into the post graduate programmes will be able to check the second merit list at the official website of JNUEE, jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

According to the official schedule, the second merit list was to release on August 25 which has yet not released. However, there is no official confirmation on the release of the second merit list.

Once the result is declared, the candidates will have to complete the pre-enrollment registration, and slot booking and pay the admission fee by August 28. Candidates who applied for admission to MA programs in languages and were selected in the first round must go for physical verification of admission/registration on September 1. For remaining courses, it will be completed on September 4, 5, 6, 8, 11, 12, and 13, 2023.

JNU PG 2nd merit list 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of JNU, jnuee.jnu.ac.in, jnu.ac.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'JNU PG 2nd merit list 202'

It will take you to the login page

Enter your application number and date of birth

Check and download merit list for future reference

JNU PG 2nd merit list 2023: Details on merit list

Names of candidates, programs of interest, roll numbers, categories, registration numbers, and exam results will all be included in the JNU PG second merit list for 2023. On the basis of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET PG) 2023 result, the JNU PG merit list will be prepared. The university will release a final merit list for JNU PG admission 2023 on September 19.