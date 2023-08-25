ICSI CS Executive Results 2023 Declared at icsi.edu, direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV ICSI CS Executive Results 2023 declared

CS Executive Results 2023: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the Company Secretary Executive results 2023 for June session at 2 PM, today. Candidates who took the CS June 2023 examination for Executive programmes can check the result by visiting the official website-- icsi.edu.

Candidates can download the marksheet by entering their roll number and registration number. The ICSI CS June 2023 examinations were conducted from June 24 to 30 in offline mode. Bhumika Singh tops the CS Executive exam followed by Saloni Bhavin Kant at second and Rohan Dinesh Panjwani at third spot.

ICSI CS Executive Results 2023: Toppers' List

Rank Toppers' Name 1 Bhumika Singh 2 Saloni Bhavin Kant 3 Rohan Dinesh Panjwani 4 Anush Padmakar Shetty 5 Mayank Lodha 6 Sahil Patel 7 K Balasubramanian 8 Asmi Kailash Agarwal 9 Kunal 10 Aashlesha ShaileshKumar Prajapati 11 Krushna Motiram Phad 12 Mayank Kumar Raghuwanshi

How to Check ICSI CS Executive Results 2023

Candidates can check and download the CS Executive June session marksheet by following the steps provided below.

Step 1: Visit the official website at icai.nic.in.

Step 2: Select the CS Executive June 2023 results link.

Step 3: On the next page enter your registration number and roll number.

Step 4: Submit details and the CS Executive June 2023 result will display on the screen.

Step 5: Check the CS Executive result PDF and download it.

Step 6: Take a print of the result for future reference.

Direct Link: ICSI CS Executive Results 2023

ALSO READ | ICSI CS Professional Results 2023 OUT: Rashi Amrut ranks first, toppers list here