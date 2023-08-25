ICSI CS Professional Results 2023 OUT: Rashi Amrut ranks first, toppers list here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV ICSI CS Professional Results 2023 declared

CS Professional Results 2023: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the Company Secretary professional results 2023 for June session today, August 25. Candidates who have appeared for the CS June 2023 examination for professional programmes can check the result by visiting the official website-- icsi.edu. Rashi Amrut Parakh tops the CS professional exam followed by Jenny Dipen Panchmatia at second and Manya Shrivastava at third spot.

To access and download the marksheet, candidates will have to log in with their roll number and registration number. The ICSI CS June 2023 examinations were conducted from June 24 to 30 in offline mode.

Steps to check ICSI CS Professional Results 2023

Aspirants can check the CS Professional, Executive June session by following the steps provided below.

Step 1: Visit the official website at icai.nic.in.

Step 2: Select the desired CS Professional, Executive June 2023 results link.

Step 3: Key in your registration number and roll number.

Step 4: Submit details and the CS Professional, Executive June 2023 result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check the CS result PDF and download it.

Step 6: Print a copy for the same or future reference.

ICSI CS Professional Result 2023 Direct Link

ICSI has declared the CS professional result 2023 at 11 AM today, while the CS executive result 2023 is to be announced at 2 PM on August 25.