JEECUP 2023 round 2 choice filling ends today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in, results soon

JEECUP counselling 2023, JEECUP 2023 round 2 choice filling, JEECUP 2023 result date: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh, will close the UP Polytechnic 2023 choice filling for the second round today, August 26. Candidates who applied for the JEECUP counseling 2023 can submit their choices by the end of the day through the official web portal, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

According to the official schedule, the candidates who have registered for the counseling process can submit their choices and edit their applications for the float option by the end of day. The council will release the second round seat allotment result tomorrow, August 27.

After the release of the results, the candidates will have to freeze the seats between August 28 and 30. The document verification for polytechnic round 2 will be done between August 28 and 30. Candidates can follow the step-by-step process to fill in their college or course choices online.

JEECUP 2023 round 2 seat allotment: How to download?

Visit the official website of JEECUP, jeecup.admissions.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads, JEECUP 2023 round 2 choice filling' It will take you to the login page, where you need to enter your application number and password Now, fill in your college and course choices Submit the application form and take a printout of it for future reference

Direct link to fill in your choices

Key points to note

Candidates who applied for the counselling process are required to submit their top-choice Institutes and Programs in order of preference. The availbility of the institute and programme will be depend on the candidate's eligibility. Applicants may select as many options from the list of options as they want to fill out, in the order of their preferences.

If a candidate wants to alter their preferred options, they may do so during the allotted time for each round specified in the counseling schedule. Only when choices have been locked are candidates required to take a printout of the completed options.