Karnataka COMEDK UGET 2024 registration's last date extended, here's how to apply

Karnataka COMEDK UGET 2024 registration: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has extended the last date of registration for the Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET 2024). As per the latest announcement, now, the last date for submission of the online application form is April 8. Candidates who have not yet submitted their application forms for the above entrance exam can do so within the timeline. The online application forms can be accessed at comedk.org. Earlier, the last date for online application was April 5.

How to apply for COMEDK UGET 2024?

Visit the official website, comedk.org

Click on 'login/register'

It will redirect you to the login window where you need to first register yourself and then proceed to the application form

Log in with the system-generated credentials and click on 'submit'

Fill out the application form carefully

Upload documents, pay fee and click on 'submit'

Take a printout of the Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET 2024) confirmation page for future reference

COMEDK UGET 2024: Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay a registration fee of Rs. 1,800 without taxes when submitting the online application form. Candidates who wish to appear in both exams of engineering and medical programmes, have to pay Rs. 2,950 without convenience fees.

COMEDK UGET 2024 exam date

COMEDK UGET 2024 exam will be conducted on May 12 for three hours with a total of 180 questions for one mark each. The question paper will be divided into three sections including maths, physics and chemistry. The exam pattern is different for engineering and medical course.

COMEDK UGET 2024 exam pattern

COMEDK UGET 2024 exam will have 180 questions. The exam will be conducted in English medium only. Each correct answer will be rewarded with one mark. There will be no negative marking for wrong answers. However, in the event of a tie in the test score, the principle of least negative responses (Number of wrong answers) will be adopted. In addition, if required, other methods may be adopted to break ties.

What is UGET 2024?

The full form of UGET is the Under Graduate Entrance Test which is conducted for admission to various undergraduate engineering programmes.