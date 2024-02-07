COMEDK UGET 2024 application starts on comedk.org, here's easy steps

COMEDK UGET 2024 application form: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has scheduled the Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET 2024) for May 12. Before the commencement of the exams, the institute is accepting application forms from February 1, 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications at the official website, comedk.org on or before April 5.
While submitting the online applications for COMEDK UGET 2024, the candidates will have to pay a registration fee of Rs. 1,800 without taxes. For appearing in engineering and medical both exams, the candidates will have to pay Rs. 2,950 without convenience fees.
How to apply for COMEDK UGET 2023?
- Visit the official website, comedk.org
- Click on the 'COMEDK UGET 2023 application form'
- Upload all required documents
- Pay COMEDK UGET 2023 application fee
- Download and save COMEDK UGET 2023 for future reference
COMEDK UGET 2023 application form
Eligibility Criteria
- For UG Engineering Courses: The candidate should have passed 10+2 Higher Secondary or equivalent exam for admission to B.E./B.Tech course. The candidate should have passed with a minimum aggregate of 45 percent marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics and should have passed these subjects individually.
- For UG Architecture courses: The candidate should have passed 10+2 Higher Secondary or equivalent exam for admission to B. Arch course. The candidate should have passed with a minimum aggregate of 50% aggregate marks in Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics (45% for SC, ST, and OBC candidates of Karnataka) and also at least 50% marks in the aggregate of the 10+2 level examination (45% for SC, ST, and OBC candidates of Karnataka) or passed the 10+3 Diploma examination with Mathematics as a compulsory subject with at least 50% marks in aggregate.
Documents to be uploaded
- Photograph
- Signature
- Unique ID proof of the candidate
- SSLC/10th Marks Card of Candidate
- Signature of Parent
- Unique ID proof of Parent
Application Fee
- COMEDK UGET - Rs. 1800 +Convenience charge/fee as applicable
- BOTH COMEDK AND UNIGAUGE -Rs 2950 + Convenience charge/fee as applicable