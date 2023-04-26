JEE Main Result 2023 Session 2 likely today at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JEE Main Result 2023 Session 2 expected anytime soon

JEE Main 2023 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon declare the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Mains) result 2023 session 2. As per the reports, the JEE Main April result is expected to be declared today, April 26, 2023. The official announcement for JEE Main result 2023 session 2 date and time is still awaited.

Once the result is published, students will be able to check and download their NTA JEE Main result online through the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in.and ntaresults.nic.in. Aspirants can check their JEE Main scores using the application number and date of birth. The NTA will also release the JEEMain toppers list and cut-off marks for each category.

JEE Main 2023 Result: NTA Score Calculation

The NTA score will be calculated by considering the actual marks obtained by the candidates in multi-shift papers. The testing agency will convert the marks obtained by a candidate in JEE Mains 2023 session 2 result into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees.

NTA Score will be used in preparing the JEE Main 2023 merit list. The candidates who secure rank among top 2.5 lakh aspirants in JEE Mains 2023 exam will become eligible to appear for JEE Advanced 2023 exam.

How to Check JEE Mains Result 2023?

Candidates who had taken the JEE Mains exam 2023 will have to follow the steps given below to download scorecards.